Navy Hale Keiki School
Navy Hale Keiki School
Navy Hale Keiki School
Navy Hale Keiki School
Navy Hale Keiki School
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preschool to Sixth Grade Education
Provides an integrated academic program for children from preschool (age 3) through sixth grade.
Enrichment Programs
Offers various after-school enrichment classes based on staff skills and availability.
Before/After School and Interim Break Care
Provides care before school, after school, and on interim days when school is not in session.
About
Navy Hale Keiki School
Founded in
1994
EIN
990299640
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Schools & Academic Institutions
Address
153 BOUGAINVILLE DR HONOLULU, Hawaii 96818-3162 United States
Website
www.halekeikischool.org
Phone
(808)-423-1727
Email address
About
Navy Hale Keiki School, founded in 1994 in Honolulu, HI, provides preschool through 6th grade education. Its mission is to uphold the highest standards of academic, social, and emotional literacy in support of children, their future, and their families. The school aims to prepare students to transition successfully to schools across the globe.
Mission
The mission of Hale Keiki School is to uphold the highest standards of academic, social, and emotional literacy in support of our children, their future, and their families.
