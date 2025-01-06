About

Navy Hale Keiki School, founded in 1994 in Honolulu, HI, provides preschool through 6th grade education. Its mission is to uphold the highest standards of academic, social, and emotional literacy in support of children, their future, and their families. The school aims to prepare students to transition successfully to schools across the globe.

Mission

The mission of Hale Keiki School is to uphold the highest standards of academic, social, and emotional literacy in support of our children, their future, and their families.