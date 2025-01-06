Neighborhood Legal Services Of Los Angeles County
Donate to
Neighborhood Legal Services Of Los Angeles County
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Neighborhood Legal Services Of Los Angeles County
Shop to support
Neighborhood Legal Services Of Los Angeles County
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Neighborhood Legal Services Of Los Angeles County
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Healthcare
Assists with questions about Medi-Cal, Medicare, County health programs, and Covered California.
Housing
Provides legal assistance and resources related to housing issues.
Domestic Violence / Family
Offers legal support and representation for domestic violence and family law matters.
Public Benefits
Helps individuals access and maintain public benefits.
About
Neighborhood Legal Services Of Los Angeles County
Founded in
1966
EIN
952408642
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Legal Aid Societies
Address
1102 E CHEVY CHASE DR GLENDALE, California 91205-2511 United States
Website
nlsla.org
Phone
(800)-433-6251
Email address
About
Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County (NLSLA), founded in 1965, provides free legal assistance to over 100,000 low-income individuals and families annually. NLSLA offers services in areas such as housing, public benefits, healthcare, family law, and immigration, advocating for justice and combating poverty through legal representation, policy advocacy, and community education.
Mission
NLSLA combats the immediate and long-lasting effects of poverty and expands access to health, opportunity, and justice in Los Angeles' diverse neighborhoods through individual representation, high impact litigation and public policy advocacy.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: