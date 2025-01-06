About

Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County (NLSLA), founded in 1965, provides free legal assistance to over 100,000 low-income individuals and families annually. NLSLA offers services in areas such as housing, public benefits, healthcare, family law, and immigration, advocating for justice and combating poverty through legal representation, policy advocacy, and community education.

Mission

NLSLA combats the immediate and long-lasting effects of poverty and expands access to health, opportunity, and justice in Los Angeles' diverse neighborhoods through individual representation, high impact litigation and public policy advocacy.