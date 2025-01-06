Neighborlink Grant County
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Home Repair & Maintenance
Connects volunteers with neighbors in need, providing assistance with yard work, home repairs, and other acts of kindness.
Founded in
2024
EIN
922282039
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
709 W SPENCER AVE MARION, Indiana 46952-3423 United States
Website
www.neighborlinkgc.org
Phone
(765)-300-4781
Email address
About
NeighborLink Grant County connects neighbors in need with neighbors in deed, providing practical, neighbor-to-neighbor expressions of God's love. Founded in 2024, they offer volunteer services for minor home repair projects for households within Grant County.
Mission
NeighborLink Grant County Inc connects people in Marion, Indiana, fostering community support and offering help to those in need throughout Grant County.
What $2,100 could fund instead: