The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
GO-MOVE-DANCE!!!
A program that provides 28 weeks of free, in-school dance instruction to elementary school students during the school year.
Dance Discovery
Offers talented students chosen from the GO-MOVE-DANCE!!! program the opportunity for six levels of weekly ballet classes and performance opportunities.
Pre-Professional Ballet Program
A structured program for pre-professional ballet dancers aged 8 to 18.
Pre-Professional Dance Program
Offers classes in various dance styles like Contemporary, Modern, Hip-Hop, Jazz and more.
Founded in
1977
EIN
942427112
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
1651 INNER CIR LAS VEGAS, Nevada 89134-0609 United States
Website
nevadaballet.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
Nevada Ballet Theatre vitally impacts community life through professional company productions, dance training, and Community Education.
