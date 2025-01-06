Nevada Ballet Theatre

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

GO-MOVE-DANCE!!!

A program that provides 28 weeks of free, in-school dance instruction to elementary school students during the school year.

Dance Discovery

Offers talented students chosen from the GO-MOVE-DANCE!!! program the opportunity for six levels of weekly ballet classes and performance opportunities.

Pre-Professional Ballet Program

A structured program for pre-professional ballet dancers aged 8 to 18.

Pre-Professional Dance Program

Offers classes in various dance styles like Contemporary, Modern, Hip-Hop, Jazz and more.

