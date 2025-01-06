New Beginnings Christian Church
New Beginnings Christian Church
New Beginnings Christian Church
New Beginnings Christian Church
New Beginnings Christian Church
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Outreach
Expanding community outreach to serve community members.
About
New Beginnings Christian Church
Founded in
2018
EIN
931309380
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
5889 CRATER LAKE HWY CENTRAL POINT, Oregon 97502-8425 United States
Website
newbegin.info
Phone
(541)-245-8888
Email address
-
About
New Beginnings Christian Church in Central Point, Oregon, strives to reach the world for Jesus, one person at a time. Their mission is making biblical disciples in relational environments, fostering a welcoming community where individuals can grow in faith and connect with others.
Mission
Making biblical disciples (who make disciples) in relational environments.
City
State
