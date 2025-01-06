New Beginnings Fellowship
New Beginnings Fellowship
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Worship
A weekly service offering spiritual growth and community connection.
Tuesday Women's Group
A weekly gathering for women focused on fellowship and spiritual development.
Wednesday Bible Study
A weekly study of the Bible for spiritual enrichment and understanding.
About
New Beginnings Fellowship
Founded in
1955
EIN
941450547
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Churches
Address
7008 10TH ST RIO LINDA, California 95673-2406 United States
Website
www.newbeginningsfellowship.org
Phone
(916)-204-7554
Email address
-
About
New Beginnings Fellowship, founded in 1955 in Rio Linda, CA, is a religious organization with the mission to glorify God and extend His Kingdom by living obedient lives and proclaiming the supremacy of Christ. They offer Sunday School and worship services.
Mission
New Beginnings Fellowship welcomes the Rio Linda community, offering a place for connection, growth, and support to help individuals and families start anew.
{Similar 1}
