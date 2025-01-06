New Braunfels Tbl Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Community Outreach

Provides vital assistance through charitable services, financial relief, and community outreach programs to those who protect and serve.

Support for Abused, Neglected, and Exploited Children

Offers support through school supplies, clothing, and participation in seasonal events to bring joy and normalcy to children's lives.

Seasonal Events

Organizes events like Christmas present drives to ensure every child experiences the magic of the holiday season.

