powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

New Directions Assembly Of God

 — 
On the mission with Jesus in our neighborhood.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

New Directions Assembly Of God

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
New Directions Assembly Of God
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
New Directions Assembly Of God
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
New Directions Assembly Of God
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

New Directions Assembly Of God

100% of your purchase supports 
New Directions Assembly Of God
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

New Directions Assembly Of God

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Audio/Visual, Tech, and Social Media Ministry

This ministry manages the church's technical and media needs, including audio, visuals, and social media presence.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Outreach Ministry

Focuses on reaching out to the local community and providing support and assistance.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Greeter Ministry

Welcomes and assists visitors and members during church services and events.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Men’s Ministry

Provides fellowship, support, and spiritual growth opportunities for men.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

New Directions Assembly Of God

Founded in

1964

EIN

930580259

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Churches

Address

21065 SW STAFFORD RD TUALATIN, Oregon 97062-8725 United States

Website

theneighborhoodchurch.org

Phone

(503)-638-8765

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
New Directions Assembly Of God
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

New Directions Assembly of God in Tualatin, OR, established in 1964, is a local church with contemporary and traditional music. As part of the Assemblies of God, its mission includes evangelizing, worshiping, discipling, and showing compassion.

Mission

Located at Exit 3 off of I-205 on Stafford Road, Neighborhood Church is on a mission with Jesus in our neighborhood and beyond.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Oregon, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
New Directions Assembly Of God

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!