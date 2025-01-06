New Directions Assembly Of God

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Audio/Visual, Tech, and Social Media Ministry

This ministry manages the church's technical and media needs, including audio, visuals, and social media presence.

Community Outreach Ministry

Focuses on reaching out to the local community and providing support and assistance.

Greeter Ministry

Welcomes and assists visitors and members during church services and events.

Men’s Ministry

Provides fellowship, support, and spiritual growth opportunities for men.

