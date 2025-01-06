New Directions Assembly Of God
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Audio/Visual, Tech, and Social Media Ministry
This ministry manages the church's technical and media needs, including audio, visuals, and social media presence.
Community Outreach Ministry
Focuses on reaching out to the local community and providing support and assistance.
Greeter Ministry
Welcomes and assists visitors and members during church services and events.
Men’s Ministry
Provides fellowship, support, and spiritual growth opportunities for men.
New Directions Assembly Of God
1964
930580259
501(c)(3)
Churches
21065 SW STAFFORD RD TUALATIN, Oregon 97062-8725 United States
theneighborhoodchurch.org
(503)-638-8765
New Directions Assembly of God in Tualatin, OR, established in 1964, is a local church with contemporary and traditional music. As part of the Assemblies of God, its mission includes evangelizing, worshiping, discipling, and showing compassion.
Located at Exit 3 off of I-205 on Stafford Road, Neighborhood Church is on a mission with Jesus in our neighborhood and beyond.
What $2,100 could fund instead: