Donate to



Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Building Blocks Preschool
Offers a God-centered learning environment where children can learn and grow.
GSRP Programs
Provides an excellent environment for children to learn and grow using a God-centered approach.
JAM Kids Program
A Wednesday night program for kids.
Youth Group
A Wednesday night program for youth.
Founded in
1964
EIN
942862176
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 297 COTATI, California 94931-0297 United States
Website
newhopecotati.com
Phone
(707)-795-4889
Email address
About
New Hope Church in Cotati, CA, established in 1964, is a fellowship dedicated to empowering individuals through faith in Jesus Christ. They are a caring community that aims to help people know God personally.
Mission
New Hope Assembly of God's goal is to properly represent Jesus in our community, our state, our nation and the world.


