The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Adult Ministries
Provides support and resources for adults in their faith journey.
Youth & Kids
Offers programs and activities for children and teenagers.
Care & Recovery
Provides counseling, recovery groups, and support for life's challenges like grief and addiction.
Missions
Engages in local and global outreach initiatives.
About
New Hope Community Church
Founded in
1977
EIN
930637150
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
10603 SE HENDERSON ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97266-8004 United States
Website
www.newhopepdx.org
Phone
(503)-659-5683
Email address
About
New Hope Community Church in Portland, OR, founded in 1972, strives to inspire people to know, love, and follow Jesus. Their mission is to follow Jesus and share His love within the community and beyond. They are dedicated to being an engaged community in SE Portland.
Mission
New Hope is a church located in Portland, Oregon whose mission is to follow Jesus and share His love.
City
State
