New Hope Evangelical Church
Donate to
New Hope Evangelical Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
New Hope Evangelical Church
Shop to support
New Hope Evangelical Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
New Hope Evangelical Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Worship
Offering weekly services with powerful worship and messages of hope for everyone in the community.
About
New Hope Evangelical Church
Founded in
1971
EIN
930942103
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
20080 PINEBROOK BLVD BEND, Oregon 97702-2592 United States
Website
www.newhopebend.com
Phone
(541)-389-3436
Email address
About
New Hope Church in Bend, OR, offers life-giving worship and Bible-centered messages. They have a kids program and meet in person and online. More information can be found on their website.
Mission
New Hope Evangelical Church welcomes the Bend community to gather, grow, and find hope together through faith and fellowship.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: