New Life Village
Donate to
New Life Village
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
New Life Village
Shop to support
New Life Village
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
New Life Village
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Trauma-Informed Training
Provides training to address the impact of trauma on families and individuals.
Psychoeducational & Support Groups
Offers groups for learning and support related to psychological and emotional well-being.
Arts, Wellness & Enrichment Activities
Provides activities focused on creative expression, health, and personal growth.
Communal Celebrations
Organizes celebrations to foster community and connection.
About
New Life Village
Founded in
2009
EIN
943454171
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Basic Needs > Transitional Housing For Women
Address
4926 VENICE LAKE AVE TAMPA, Florida 33619-3609 United States
Website
newlifevillage.org
Phone
(813)-304-0623
Email address
-
About
New Life Village, founded in 2012 in Tampa, FL, supports families raising foster and kinship children who have survived abuse and trauma. This intergenerational community offers below-market housing and onsite services. Seniors serve as surrogate grandparents, tutors, and mentors. Their mission is to provide a safe, stable Village where families can seek healing and reduce the number of children in foster care.
Mission
New Life Village provides a residential community where families seeking permanency for children impacted by foster care or trauma can seek healing in a safe and stable intergenerational Village.
Looking for other organizations in
Florida, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: