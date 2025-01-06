New Life Village

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Trauma-Informed Training

Provides training to address the impact of trauma on families and individuals.

‍

Psychoeducational & Support Groups

Offers groups for learning and support related to psychological and emotional well-being.

‍

Arts, Wellness & Enrichment Activities

Provides activities focused on creative expression, health, and personal growth.

‍

Communal Celebrations

Organizes celebrations to foster community and connection.

‍