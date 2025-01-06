New Mission Systems
New Mission Systems
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Church Planting and Maturing
Planting and developing churches.
Christian Leadership Development
Developing Christian leaders.
Go! Global
Short-term missions program for high school and college students.
Missionary In Training Program (COAT)
Training missionaries through community, orientation, assessment, and training.
About
New Mission Systems
Founded in
1996
EIN
954338997
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based > Religious Educational Institutions
Address
2701 CLEVELAND AVE STE 200 FT MYERS, Florida 33901-5800 United States
Website
newinternational.org
Phone
(239)-337-4336
Email address
-
About
New International, formerly New Mission Systems International (founded in 1989), proclaims Christ and makes disciples globally. As a mission sending agency, they join with God to restore His dominion, fostering Jesus-following communities and transformation. They serve in over 26 countries through church multiplication, youth ministry, and community development.
Mission
New Mission Systems International supports and places people in fields of service to minister God's love so that people of all nations may be saved.
