About

New International, formerly New Mission Systems International (founded in 1989), proclaims Christ and makes disciples globally. As a mission sending agency, they join with God to restore His dominion, fostering Jesus-following communities and transformation. They serve in over 26 countries through church multiplication, youth ministry, and community development.

Mission

New Mission Systems International supports and places people in fields of service to minister God's love so that people of all nations may be saved.