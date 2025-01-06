powered by 
Support 

New Mission Systems

 — 
Fosters Jesus-following communities globally.
Events of 

New Mission Systems

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
New Mission Systems
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
New Mission Systems
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
New Mission Systems
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

New Mission Systems

100% of your purchase supports 
New Mission Systems
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
New Mission Systems

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Church Planting and Maturing

Planting and developing churches.

Christian Leadership Development

Developing Christian leaders.

Go! Global

Short-term missions program for high school and college students.

Missionary In Training Program (COAT)

Training missionaries through community, orientation, assessment, and training.

About

New Mission Systems

Founded in

1996

EIN

954338997

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Religious & Faith-Based > Religious Educational Institutions

Address

2701 CLEVELAND AVE STE 200 FT MYERS, Florida 33901-5800 United States

Website

newinternational.org

Phone

(239)-337-4336

Email address

-

New Mission Systems
About

New International, formerly New Mission Systems International (founded in 1989), proclaims Christ and makes disciples globally. As a mission sending agency, they join with God to restore His dominion, fostering Jesus-following communities and transformation. They serve in over 26 countries through church multiplication, youth ministry, and community development.

Mission

New Mission Systems International supports and places people in fields of service to minister God's love so that people of all nations may be saved.

