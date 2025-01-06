New Schools Fund
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Innovative Schools
Investing in teams creating and scaling innovative public schools.
Learning Solutions
Supporting entrepreneurs to provide access to instructional breakthroughs.
Teaching Reimagined
Investing in the next generation of educators and those who support them.
Learning Differences
Empowering students with learning differences through innovative solutions.
Founded in
1998
EIN
943281780
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
1616 FRANKLIN STREET 2ND FLOOR OAKLAND, California 94612-2829 United States
Website
www.newschools.org
Phone
(161)-620-094612
Email address
About
NewSchools Venture Fund, founded in 1998, is a venture philanthropy that aims to build a better education system. They connect people, resources, and ideas to bridge the gap between capital and those working on the frontlines of education. NewSchools believes philanthropy can advance education equitably and courageously.
Mission
NewSchools is a venture philanthropy that builds a better education system by connecting people, resources, and ideas. We bridge the gap between those with capital and those with the courage to put that capital to work on the frontlines of education.
