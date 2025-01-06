New Schools Fund

About

NewSchools Venture Fund, founded in 1998, is a venture philanthropy that aims to build a better education system. They connect people, resources, and ideas to bridge the gap between capital and those working on the frontlines of education. NewSchools believes philanthropy can advance education equitably and courageously.

Mission

