The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
New Song Academy
A K-8 public school providing a nurturing and challenging educational environment.
Arts (Creative & Performing)
Creative and performing arts programs to foster student expression.
Basketball
Basketball programs for students.
Math Tutoring
Providing math tutoring to support student learning.
Founded in
1977
EIN
930686236
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
2511 NE MLK BLVD PORTLAND, Oregon 97212-3733 United States
Website
www.newsongpdx.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
New Song Community Church, founded in 1977, began with 28 people. Located in Portland, Oregon, they aim to seek, save, and disciple. They offer weekly prayer meetings and Celebrate Recovery.
Mission
NEW SONG COMMUNITY CENTER fosters connection and support for Portland residents, creating a welcoming space to strengthen and uplift the local community.
What $2,100 could fund instead: