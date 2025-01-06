Newberry Community Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday School & Adult Bible Studies
Sunday morning classes for all ages to learn and grow in faith.
Youth Group Events
Wednesday evening gatherings for teens and junior highers.
AWANA Clubs
Thursday afternoon clubs for children during the school year.
Evening Bible Study and Worship
A time of singing, sharing, prayer, and Bible study, typically on the first and second Sundays of the month.
About
Newberry Community Church
Founded in
1969
EIN
952495572
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based Churches
Address
PO BOX 129 NEWBERRY SPGS, California 92365-0129 United States
Website
newberrycommunitychurch.com
Phone
(760)-257-3411
Email address
-
About
Newberry Community Church, founded in 1955, began as a Sunday school in the early 1950s. It has been served by several pastors and offers Sunday school, adult Bible studies, youth group events, and community fellowship activities. They focus on growing and serving each other.
Mission
Newberry Community Church brings people together in Newberry Springs, California, offering a welcoming space for faith, connection, and community growth.
