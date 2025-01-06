Nexgen Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Scholarship Program
Provides financial aid to underprivileged students to foster educational success.
Mentorship Programs
Offers guidance and support through mentorship to empower students.
Workshops
Conducts workshops to enhance skills and knowledge.
Personalized Counseling
Provides individualized counseling services.
About
Nexgen Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
922160511
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
3827 POINCIANA BLVD JAX BCH, Florida 32250-3032 United States
Website
www.nexgenfoundations.org
Phone
(918)-178-124085
Email address
About
NexGen Foundation empowers Florida communities through academic, humanitarian, and environmental initiatives, investing in the state's next generation. Supported by NexGen Roofing, the foundation focuses on scholarships and local outreach.
Mission
The NexGen Foundation empowers Florida's next generation through academic, humanitarian, and environmental initiatives, fostering a supportive environment for youth in Jacksonville, FL, and beyond.

