Founded in
1964
EIN
952254634
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Care Services > Foster Care And Child Welfare
Address
1528 BROOKHOLLOW DR STE 100 SANTA ANA, California 92705-5465 United States
Website
nightlight.org
Phone
(502)-423-5780
Email address
About
Nightlight Christian Adoptions, founded in 1959, shares God's love by offering various adoption programs: domestic, international, foster, and embryo adoption. They provide counseling to pregnant women and home study services. Over 4,000 children have found forever families through their programs.
Mission
Nightlight Christian Adoptions helps children, both domestic and international, find loving families and assists birthparents and genetic parents in the process.
