The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Ski Trips and Social Events
Offers social and recreational activities for snow skiers, including weekend trips and a weeklong ski trip. Aims to foster community among snowsports enthusiasts.
Founded in
1969
EIN
941681239
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
1648 RANDOLPH PKWY LOS ALTOS, California 94024-6133 United States
Website
www.niseiskiclub.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
NISEI SKI CLUB brings together skiing lovers in Los Altos, California, fostering community and shared adventure through a passion for the slopes.
{Similar 1}
