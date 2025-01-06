Njcaa Region Xii
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Supporting Junior College Athletics
NJCAA Region XII supports and promotes junior college athletics across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, offering championships and recognition for student-athletes.
Founded in
2024
EIN
933747935
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
PO BOX 122 HICKORY CRNRS, Michigan 49060-0122 United States
Website
www.njcaaregion12.org
Phone
Email address
About
NJCAA Region XII champions intercollegiate athletics for community colleges, promoting competition and supporting student-athletes across Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. The region has 34 members competing in 20 sports.
Mission
The NJCAA's mission is to promote, govern and foster a competitive environment for two-year college athletics, playing a vital role in collegiate athletics for eight decades.
