Noble Federal Credit Union

The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Financial Literacy Programs
Offers free online financial literacy courses, in-person courses for members, and guest lectures about financial wellness.
Sponsorships & Donations
Provides resources to charitable, financial literacy, and community outreach efforts in the communities they serve.
Founded in
0
EIN
941214416
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Financial Literacy Programs
Address
2550 W SHAW AVE FRESNO, California 93711-3319 United States
Website
www.noblecu.com
Phone
(559)-252-5000
Email address
-
About
Noble Credit Union, founded in 1941 as Fresno County Employees Credit Union, is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving California's Central Valley. With a mission to meet members' credit and savings needs, especially those of modest means, Noble CU offers financial services, promotes financial literacy, and supports community outreach. They're committed to superior service and community involvement.
Mission
We do the right thing by helping members make sound financial decisions. Noble Credit Union is committed to the financial success of its members and the community.
