Noble Federal Credit Union

About

Noble Credit Union, founded in 1941 as Fresno County Employees Credit Union, is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving California's Central Valley. With a mission to meet members' credit and savings needs, especially those of modest means, Noble CU offers financial services, promotes financial literacy, and supports community outreach. They're committed to superior service and community involvement.

Mission

We do the right thing by helping members make sound financial decisions. Noble Credit Union is committed to the financial success of its members and the community.