Nonprofiting Organization
Donate to
Nonprofiting Organization
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Nonprofiting Organization
Shop to support
Nonprofiting Organization
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Nonprofiting Organization
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
No programs found
Based on the available information, the organization does not have any clearly defined programs.
About
Nonprofiting Organization
Founded in
2024
EIN
922445250
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
915 E TONOPAH DR PHOENIX, Arizona 85024-9103 United States
Website
www.thefoundationforhomelesscats.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
NONPROFITING ORGANIZATION cares for homeless cats in Phoenix, Arizona, working to improve their well-being and provide a safer community for these vulnerable animals.
Looking for other organizations in
Arizona, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: