North American Basque Organizations
North American Basque Organizations
North American Basque Organizations
North American Basque Organizations
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pelota
Promotes the Basque national sport by organizing competitions among member clubs.
Mus
Promotes the Basque card game by organizing national and international tournaments.
Euskara Classes
Offers Basque language classes in person and online.
North American Basque Organizations
1977
953037847
501(c)(4)
Cultural Heritage Nonprofits
11971 S ALLERTON CIR PARKER, Colorado 80138-8828 United States
nabasque.eus
North American Basque Organizations (NABO), founded in 1973, unites member organizations to promote Basque culture through activities, education, and competitions, including the popular mus program. They facilitate cultural exchange and preserve Basque heritage in the United States.
Mission
North American Basque Organizations Inc brings together Basque people and fosters cultural connections throughout North America from their base in Parker, Colorado.
What $2,100 could fund instead: