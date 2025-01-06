About

The North American Home Furnishings Association (HFA), with roots dating back to 1920, is North America's largest trade organization devoted to home furnishings retailers. HFA supports retailers in creating and delivering value to their customers.

Mission

The Home Furnishings Association (HFA) is devoted to the needs and interests of home furnishings retailers. HFA is dedicated to advancing retailer business success by supporting retailers in their ability to create and deliver clear value for their customers.