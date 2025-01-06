North American Home Furnishings Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
HFA Products Program
Helping furniture retailers find quality products at competitive prices for warehouse, delivery, and showroom operations.
HFA Member Benefits
Providing access to exclusive programs, reliable partners, discounted rates, and rebates to boost growth for furniture retailers.
HFA Sales Academy
Offering a comprehensive online sales training platform designed specifically for the furniture industry to improve sales performance.
Solution Partners Scholarship Program
Providing scholarships to the children of employees working full-time at AHFA member companies.
About
North American Home Furnishings Association
Founded in
1966
EIN
951405453
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
6929 FAIR OAKS BLVD UNIT 2483 CARMICHAEL, California 95609-3595 United States
Website
myhfa.org
Phone
(800)-422-3778
Email address
-
About
The North American Home Furnishings Association (HFA), with roots dating back to 1920, is North America's largest trade organization devoted to home furnishings retailers. HFA supports retailers in creating and delivering value to their customers.
Mission
The Home Furnishings Association (HFA) is devoted to the needs and interests of home furnishings retailers. HFA is dedicated to advancing retailer business success by supporting retailers in their ability to create and deliver clear value for their customers.
