powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

North American Home Furnishings Association

 — 
Advance retailer business success.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

North American Home Furnishings Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
North American Home Furnishings Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
North American Home Furnishings Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
North American Home Furnishings Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

North American Home Furnishings Association

100% of your purchase supports 
North American Home Furnishings Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

North American Home Furnishings Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

HFA Products Program

Helping furniture retailers find quality products at competitive prices for warehouse, delivery, and showroom operations.

__wf_reserved_inherit

HFA Member Benefits

Providing access to exclusive programs, reliable partners, discounted rates, and rebates to boost growth for furniture retailers.

__wf_reserved_inherit

HFA Sales Academy

Offering a comprehensive online sales training platform designed specifically for the furniture industry to improve sales performance.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Solution Partners Scholarship Program

Providing scholarships to the children of employees working full-time at AHFA member companies.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

North American Home Furnishings Association

Founded in

1966

EIN

951405453

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(6)

Category/Type

Community Development

Address

6929 FAIR OAKS BLVD UNIT 2483 CARMICHAEL, California 95609-3595 United States

Website

myhfa.org

Phone

(800)-422-3778

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
North American Home Furnishings Association
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

The North American Home Furnishings Association (HFA), with roots dating back to 1920, is North America's largest trade organization devoted to home furnishings retailers. HFA supports retailers in creating and delivering value to their customers.

Mission

The Home Furnishings Association (HFA) is devoted to the needs and interests of home furnishings retailers. HFA is dedicated to advancing retailer business success by supporting retailers in their ability to create and deliver clear value for their customers.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
North American Home Furnishings Association

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!