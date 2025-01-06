North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Early Intervention
Provides support and services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays.
Behavior Services
Offers therapies to address behavioral challenges.
Children’s Services
Provides services specifically designed for children with developmental disabilities.
Adult Services
Offers programs and support for adults with developmental disabilities.
About
North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services
Founded in
1971
EIN
941719894
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Disability Support Services
Address
610 AIRPARK RD NAPA, California 94558-7516 United States
Website
nbrc.net
Phone
(707)-256-1100
Email address
About
North Bay Regional Center, founded in 1971, helps individuals with developmental disabilities in the North Bay area get the support they need to live fulfilling lives in their community. They assist in obtaining necessary services to achieve goals in their Individual Program Plans, offering programs like infant development, adult training, respite care, nursing, and housing.
Mission
North Bay Developmental Disabilities Services Inc uplifts people in Napa, California, by providing essential support and resources for individuals with developmental disabilities.
City
State
