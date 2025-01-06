North Coast Repertory Theatre A Non Profit
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Mainstage Productions
Provides high-quality theatrical performances, offering live theatre experiences.
Theatre School
Offers diverse opportunities for students to develop essential skills and creative expression through theatre education.
Variety Nights
Presents various performances, offering diverse entertainment to the community.
Play Readings
Provides readings of plays, enriching the community's engagement with dramatic literature.
About
North Coast Repertory Theatre A Non Profit
Founded in
1983
EIN
953819307
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
987 LOMAS SANTA FE DR STE D SOLANA BEACH, California 92075-2142 United States
Website
northcoastrep.org
Phone
(858)-481-1055
Email address
About
North Coast Repertory Theatre, founded in 1983, provides a platform where artists and audiences thrive through live theatre. They recognize theatre's power to challenge complacency and revitalize imagination. As a nonprofit, they rely on community support to sustain their mission.
Mission
North Coast Repertory Theatre's mission is to create a platform where artists and audiences thrive through the intimacy of live theatre. They recognize the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
City
State
