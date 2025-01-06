Northern California Branch Of The American Society For Microbiology
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Meetings and Workshops
Provides opportunities for microbiologists to network, learn, and earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through meetings and workshops.
Poster and Flash Talk Sessions
Offers a platform for researchers to present their work, hone presentation skills, and compete for awards.
Founded in
1985
EIN
942942454
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
837 RODNEY DR SAN LEANDRO, California 94577-3828 United States
Website
ncasmbranch.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Northern California Branch of the American Society for Microbiology (NCASM), founded in 1985, promotes microbiological knowledge through discussions, reports, and publications. It aims to improve microbiology education, stimulate scientific investigations, and foster recruitment into the profession.
Mission
NCASM exists to promote scientific knowledge of microbiology and related subjects through discussions, reports, and publications.
