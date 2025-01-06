Northern California Center For The Arts
Northern California Center For The Arts
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Arts Education Program
Offers arts-driven summer camps and seasonal classes for kids with professional guidance in various art forms.
CREATE Program
Focuses on providing arts education opportunities for youth.
About
Northern California Center For The Arts
Founded in
2001
EIN
943330846
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
314 W MAIN ST GRASS VALLEY, California 95945-6424 United States
Website
thecenterforthearts.org
Phone
(530)-274-8384
Email address
About
The Center for the Arts, founded in 2001, is a cultural and educational nonprofit in Grass Valley, CA. It promotes literary, visual, and performing arts, enriching the community through diverse programming and arts education.
Mission
The Center for the Arts is a cultural and educational organization that promotes and presents literary, visual and performing arts for the enrichment of our community.
