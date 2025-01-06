Northern California Dx Foundation
Donate to
Northern California Dx Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Northern California Dx Foundation
Shop to support
Northern California Dx Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Northern California Dx Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
DXpedition Support
Provides financial support for well-organized DXpeditions to rare and challenging DXCC entities, helping amateur radio operators connect with remote locations.
Youth DXpedition Incentive
Covers the expenses for up to three youths under 26 to participate in DXpeditions listed in ClubLog's top 100, encouraging younger generations in amateur radio.
W6EEN Memorial NCDXF Scholarship Fund
Offers full tuition scholarships for amateur radio enthusiasts 25 years and younger to attend DX University and Contest University sessions in North America.
About
Northern California Dx Foundation
Founded in
0
EIN
942853576
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
27 PILL HILL LN DUXBURY, Massachusetts 02332-5007 United States
Website
ncdxf.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF), founded in 1972, supports well-organized DXpeditions to desirable DXCC entities. NCDXF provides financial backing and promotes advances in DXpeditioning skills, technology, and infrastructure to advance amateur radio.
Mission
The Northern California DX Foundation provides necessary support for well-organized DXpeditions to desirable DXCC entities and supports advances in DXpeditioning skills, technology and infrastructure.
Looking for other organizations in
Massachusetts, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: