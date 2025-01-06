Northern California Dx Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

DXpedition Support

Provides financial support for well-organized DXpeditions to rare and challenging DXCC entities, helping amateur radio operators connect with remote locations.

Youth DXpedition Incentive

Covers the expenses for up to three youths under 26 to participate in DXpeditions listed in ClubLog's top 100, encouraging younger generations in amateur radio.

W6EEN Memorial NCDXF Scholarship Fund

Offers full tuition scholarships for amateur radio enthusiasts 25 years and younger to attend DX University and Contest University sessions in North America.

