Northern California Educational Television Assn

About

KIXE PBS, a non-profit educational TV station in Redding, CA, has served Northern California since 1964. As a community-owned station, KIXE's mission is to inspire curiosity, entertain, inform, and strengthen communities through PBS programming, local content, events, and grants.

Mission

