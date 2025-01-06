Northern California Educational Television Assn
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Programming
Providing high-quality educational television programming and community resources to educate, enlighten, and entertain viewers in Northern California.
Founded in
1964
EIN
941569300
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
603 N MARKET ST REDDING, California 96003-3609 United States
Website
www.kixe.org
Phone
(530)-243-5493
Email address
KIXE PBS, a non-profit educational TV station in Redding, CA, has served Northern California since 1964. As a community-owned station, KIXE's mission is to inspire curiosity, entertain, inform, and strengthen communities through PBS programming, local content, events, and grants.
Mission
KIXE provides high quality programming and community resources, serving Northern California with educational television since 1964.
