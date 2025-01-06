About

Northern California Family Center (NCFC), founded in 1979, is a community-based non-profit in Martinez, CA. NCFC focuses on improving the lives of foster youth and runaways through programs like counseling, youth development, and a Safe Place program. They also offer referrals and support foster families, providing safe homes and services to children and adolescents in Contra Costa County.

Mission

Dedicated to improving the lives of those in our community and helping foster youth and runaways.