Northern California Family
Northern California Family
Northern California Family
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Counseling Program
Provides outpatient counseling services to Contra Costa County residents, addressing issues like marital conflicts, family violence, and child adjustment problems.
Youth Development
Engages students, provides recreational services and referrals, and offers employment opportunities to youth at NCFC.
Safe Place Program
A community outreach project that increases youth access to shelter services through partnerships with local agencies.
Runaway Youth Program
Offers outreach, short-term shelter, family mediation, and follow-up counseling for youth who have run away or are homeless.
Northern California Family
Founded in
1979
EIN
942527509
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
2244 PACHECO BLVD MARTINEZ, California 94553-1968 United States
Website
ncfc.us
Phone
(925)-370-1990
Email address
-
About
Northern California Family Center (NCFC), founded in 1979, is a community-based non-profit in Martinez, CA. NCFC focuses on improving the lives of foster youth and runaways through programs like counseling, youth development, and a Safe Place program. They also offer referrals and support foster families, providing safe homes and services to children and adolescents in Contra Costa County.
Mission
Dedicated to improving the lives of those in our community and helping foster youth and runaways.
