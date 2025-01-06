Northern California Society For Psychoanalytic Psychology
Northern California Society For Psychoanalytic Psychology
Northern California Society For Psychoanalytic Psychology
Northern California Society For Psychoanalytic Psychology
Northern California Society For Psychoanalytic Psychology
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Intensive Study Group: On Perversion
A yearlong course exploring the psychoanalytic topic of perversion.
The Psychodynamics of Body Image
A course exploring the psychodynamics of body image.
Teaching Amongst Diversity in the Psychoanalytic Classroom: Facing the Adaptive Challenge
A workshop focusing on diversity in the psychoanalytic classroom.
Why War?
A workshop exploring the topic of war.
About
Northern California Society For Psychoanalytic Psychology
Founded in
1995
EIN
943113439
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
12 HAMPTON AVE SAN ANSELMO, California 94960-1702 United States
Website
www.ncspp.org
Phone
(415)-496-9949
Email address
About
The Northern California Society for Psychoanalytic Psychology (NCSPP), founded in 1986, supports mental health clinicians, broadens psychoanalytic theory with a commitment to diversity, and encourages interest in psychoanalytic psychology in Northern California. NCSPP provides continuing education and learning opportunities for professionals.
Mission
NCSPP broadens psychoanalytic theory and practice with a commitment to diversity, and provides support for individual members in developing their identities as psychoanalytically oriented mental health clinicians.
What $2,100 could fund instead: