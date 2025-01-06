About

The Northern California Society for Psychoanalytic Psychology (NCSPP), founded in 1986, supports mental health clinicians, broadens psychoanalytic theory with a commitment to diversity, and encourages interest in psychoanalytic psychology in Northern California. NCSPP provides continuing education and learning opportunities for professionals.

Mission

NCSPP broadens psychoanalytic theory and practice with a commitment to diversity, and provides support for individual members in developing their identities as psychoanalytically oriented mental health clinicians.