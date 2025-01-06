Northern Valley Indian Health

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Diabetes Program

Provides emotional support, nutritional information, and guided physical exercise to individuals living with diabetes.

‍

Injury Prevention Program

Offers car seats, bike helmets, smoke detectors, and home safety interventions (grab bars, night lights, etc.) to Native Americans.

‍

Fall Prevention Program

Offers workshops and classes like Tai Chi and Yoga to reduce the fear of falling and increase strength and balance.

‍

Family Spirit Program

Supports pregnant women and parenting families with children up to age three with knowledge and skills for healthy development.

‍