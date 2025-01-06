Northern Valley Indian Health
Donate to
Northern Valley Indian Health
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Northern Valley Indian Health
Shop to support
Northern Valley Indian Health
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Northern Valley Indian Health
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Diabetes Program
Provides emotional support, nutritional information, and guided physical exercise to individuals living with diabetes.
Injury Prevention Program
Offers car seats, bike helmets, smoke detectors, and home safety interventions (grab bars, night lights, etc.) to Native Americans.
Fall Prevention Program
Offers workshops and classes like Tai Chi and Yoga to reduce the fear of falling and increase strength and balance.
Family Spirit Program
Supports pregnant women and parenting families with children up to age three with knowledge and skills for healthy development.
About
Northern Valley Indian Health
Founded in
1972
EIN
941747220
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Medical Services
Address
207 N BUTTE ST WILLOWS, California 95988-2803 United States
Website
www.nvih.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Northern Valley Indian Health Inc. (NVIH), founded in 1972, is dedicated to providing excellent healthcare to Native Americans and all community members. NVIH offers medical, dental, behavioral health, and community health services at its Willows location and other sites in Northern California.
Mission
Northern Valley Indian Health's central purpose is to provide health services to eligible American Indians and to the general public in Colusa, Glenn, and Yolo counties and portions of Butte and Tehama counties.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: