powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Northern Valley Indian Health

 — 
Provide health services to American Indians and public.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Northern Valley Indian Health

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Northern Valley Indian Health
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Northern Valley Indian Health
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Northern Valley Indian Health
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Northern Valley Indian Health

100% of your purchase supports 
Northern Valley Indian Health
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Northern Valley Indian Health

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Diabetes Program

Provides emotional support, nutritional information, and guided physical exercise to individuals living with diabetes.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Injury Prevention Program

Offers car seats, bike helmets, smoke detectors, and home safety interventions (grab bars, night lights, etc.) to Native Americans.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Fall Prevention Program

Offers workshops and classes like Tai Chi and Yoga to reduce the fear of falling and increase strength and balance.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Family Spirit Program

Supports pregnant women and parenting families with children up to age three with knowledge and skills for healthy development.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Northern Valley Indian Health

Founded in

1972

EIN

941747220

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Medical Services

Address

207 N BUTTE ST WILLOWS, California 95988-2803 United States

Website

www.nvih.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Northern Valley Indian Health
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Northern Valley Indian Health Inc. (NVIH), founded in 1972, is dedicated to providing excellent healthcare to Native Americans and all community members. NVIH offers medical, dental, behavioral health, and community health services at its Willows location and other sites in Northern California.

Mission

Northern Valley Indian Health's central purpose is to provide health services to eligible American Indians and to the general public in Colusa, Glenn, and Yolo counties and portions of Butte and Tehama counties.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Northern Valley Indian Health

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!