Northridge Womans Club

About

The Northridge Woman's Club, founded in 1914, is a philanthropic, civic, and social organization dedicated to bettering the Northridge community. Members volunteer at local schools, churches, and hospitals. The Club also provides charitable contributions, grants, and scholarships.

Mission

