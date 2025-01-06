Northridge Womans Club
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Service
Members volunteer time to local schools, churches, hospitals, and libraries.
Charitable Giving
Provides charitable contributions, grants, and scholarships to the community.
Founded in
1957
EIN
956532401
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
18401 LASSEN ST NORTHRIDGE, California 91325-1024 United States
Website
northridgewomans.club
Phone
(818)-808-3148
Email address
The Northridge Woman's Club, founded in 1914, is a philanthropic, civic, and social organization dedicated to bettering the Northridge community. Members volunteer at local schools, churches, and hospitals. The Club also provides charitable contributions, grants, and scholarships.
Mission
Northridge Woman's Club members serve the community by donating volunteer service to schools, churches, hospitals, libraries, etc. The Club makes charitable contribution, grants and scholarships each year.
