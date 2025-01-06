Northwest Community Credit Union
Northwest Community Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Northwest Community Credit Union
Northwest Community Credit Union
Northwest Community Credit Union
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Project Community Mini-Grants
Annual mini-grant program dedicated to helping educate youth in the communities served.
College Scholarships
Scholarships to help members earn their college education.
Northwest Community Credit Union
Founded in
1944
EIN
930389726
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
545 E 8TH AVE EUGENE, Oregon 97401-3139 United States
Website
www.nwcu.com
Phone
(800)-258-3115
Email address
-
Northwest Community Credit Union, founded in 1949 and based in Eugene, Oregon, became a division of TwinStar Credit Union. NWCU focuses on member satisfaction and helping members connect to what matters in their lives.
Dedicated to growing member wealth and well-being through high-value financial products and services; it is our duty and pleasure to help our communities.
