Mentor Programme
HR Professional Development
Provides learning, relationship-building, and recognition experiences for HR professionals and students in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.
SHRM-CP/SCP Certification Prep
A program led by a SHRM-certified HR practitioner to prepare individuals for SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP certification.
Founded in
1951
EIN
936031258
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development > Economic Development > Workforce Development
Address
2602 S 38TH ST STE A PMB 48 TACOMA, Washington 98409-7303 United States
Website
nhrma.shrm.org
Phone
Founded in 1939, the Northwest Human Resource Management Association (NHRMA) provides learning, relationship-building, and recognition experiences in partnership with HR communities in AK, OR, and WA. NHRMA offers professional development and networking opportunities for HR professionals and students.
Mission
NHRMA's mission is to provide quality learning, relationship-building, and recognition experiences in partnership with the HR communities of Alaska, Oregon, and Washington.
