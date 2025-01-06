Northwoods Living History Association
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Military History Preservation and Education
Dedicated to preserving and studying military history through active participation and education worldwide.
About
Northwoods Living History Association
Founded in
2024
EIN
934437328
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
4.2.2. Historical Preservation Societies
Address
W8121 COUNTY ROAD MMM LOT 28 SHAWANO, Wisconsin 54166-0000 United States
Website
www.northwoodslivinghistory.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
NorthWoods Living History Association, founded in 2024, is dedicated to preserving and studying military history. They focus on military tactics, uniforms, transportation, and weaponry, aiming to encourage learning and active participation in military history worldwide through the art of war.
Mission
NorthWoods Living History is dedicated to the preservation and study of military history, focusing on military tactics, equipment, and the life of the common soldier.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: