The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Ovarian Cancer Research Funding
Quickly funding research and trials to eradicate ovarian cancer, with a focus on understudied and underfunded subtypes.
About
Not These Ovaries
Founded in
2024
EIN
991024991
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
31 NE 17TH STREET 1803 MIAMI, Florida 33132-1202 United States
Website
www.nottheseovaries.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Not These Ovaries Inc, founded in 2024, is dedicated to quickly funding research and trials to eradicate ovarian cancer, with a focus on understudied and underfunded subtypes that primarily affect younger women. The organization is based in Miami, Florida.
Mission
Not These Ovaries is an ovarian cancer non-profit working to quickly fund research and trials to end ovarian cancer, while providing patients and doctors with the information they need.
