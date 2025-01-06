Notre Dame High School San Jose
Notre Dame High School San Jose
Notre Dame High School San Jose
Notre Dame High School San Jose
Notre Dame High School San Jose
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Academic Programs
Offers programs in English, Math, Modern Language, PE, Religious Studies, Science, Social Studies, and Visual & Performing Arts.
Summer Programs
Provides summer classes and camps for students entering grades 6-12, including art and STEM camps.
Clubs and Interest Groups
A wide variety of clubs are available, including cultural clubs, community service clubs, and special interest groups.
Notre Dame High School San Jose
1946
941275235
501(c)(3)
Education > Schools & Academic Institutions > High Schools
596 S 2ND ST SAN JOSE, California 95112-5707 United States
www.ndsj.org
(408)-294-1113
Notre Dame High School San Jose, founded in 1851, is a Catholic college-preparatory high school for girls. It is the oldest high school in California. The school provides an educational environment for young women in the Santa Clara Valley.
Notre Dame High School San Jose nurtures and educates students at 596 S 2nd St, fostering growth and learning in the heart of California’s San Jose community.


