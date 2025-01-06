Nova Community Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Nova Community Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Lydia House Bible Study
Monthly Bible study for women and children at Lydia House, a transitional home for abused women.
Farmer's Market Outreach
Monthly outreach distributing water bottles with church information at the Torrance Farmer's Market.
Nursing Home Music Ministry
Worship music for residents at a local nursing home on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month.
About
Nova Community Church
Founded in
1972
EIN
952476760
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
4345 EMERALD ST TORRANCE, California 90503-3002 United States
Website
novachurch.org
Phone
(310)-371-1274
Email address
-
About
Nova Community Church is a Christian community in Torrance, CA, dedicated to serving the South Bay and the world. Through Sunday worship, children's ministries, small groups, youth programs, community service, and a Japanese ministry, they share the glory of Christ with others.
Mission
Nova is a community of Christians who love each other and are dedicated to serving the South Bay and the world as we make known the glory of Christ.
What $2,100 could fund instead: