Decorative
Support 

Novo Federal Credit Union

 — 
Serve financial needs in Norco.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Novo Federal Credit Union

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Novo Federal Credit Union
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Novo Federal Credit Union
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Novo Federal Credit Union
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Novo Federal Credit Union

100% of your purchase supports 
Novo Federal Credit Union
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Decorative

Novo Federal Credit Union

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Novo Checking

A checking account with no minimum balance and no monthly service fee with eStatement enrollment.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Retirement Checking

A checking account designed for retirement savings.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Mortgage Loans

Home financing options.

__wf_reserved_inherit

New/Used Auto Loans

Financing options for new or used vehicles.

About

Novo Federal Credit Union

Founded in

2016

EIN

952305414

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(1)

Category/Type

Community Centers

Address

2191 5TH ST STE 202 NORCO, California 92860-1967 United States

Website

www.novocu.org

Phone

(951)-737-6262

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Novo Federal Credit Union
About

NOVO Federal Credit Union, formerly CRC Federal Credit Union, was chartered in 1963. Serving over 2,200 members in Norco, CA, it provides personalized financial services. It strives to be different and better than other financial institutions, focusing on knowing its members.

Mission

NOVO Federal Credit Union offers accessible financial services to the Norco, California community, helping members manage their money with care and local commitment.

Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Decorative

