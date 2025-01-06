Novo Federal Credit Union
Novo Federal Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Novo Federal Credit Union
Novo Federal Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Novo Federal Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Novo Checking
A checking account with no minimum balance and no monthly service fee with eStatement enrollment.
Retirement Checking
A checking account designed for retirement savings.
Mortgage Loans
Home financing options.
New/Used Auto Loans
Financing options for new or used vehicles.
Novo Federal Credit Union
Founded in
2016
EIN
952305414
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(1)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
2191 5TH ST STE 202 NORCO, California 92860-1967 United States
Website
www.novocu.org
Phone
(951)-737-6262
Email address
NOVO Federal Credit Union, formerly CRC Federal Credit Union, was chartered in 1963. Serving over 2,200 members in Norco, CA, it provides personalized financial services. It strives to be different and better than other financial institutions, focusing on knowing its members.
NOVO Federal Credit Union offers accessible financial services to the Norco, California community, helping members manage their money with care and local commitment.
