The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
WIC Program
Provides nutrition support, education, and breastfeeding support to women, infants, and children.
Founded in
1984
EIN
930848480
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
32 E RACINE ST STE 150 JANESVILLE, Wisconsin 53545-4830 United States
Website
www.nhawic.org
Phone
(608)-754-3722
Email address
-
About
Nutrition & Health Associates Inc., founded in 1984, is a non-profit maternal and child nutrition and health organization. They promote healthy lifestyles through education, nutrition, and health services like WIC, breastfeeding support, prenatal care coordination, registered dietitian services, and health checks. They aim to empower families to make informed health choices.
Mission
Nutrition And Health Associates is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle through education, nutrition and health services, and community resources.
