About

Nutrition & Health Associates Inc., founded in 1984, is a non-profit maternal and child nutrition and health organization. They promote healthy lifestyles through education, nutrition, and health services like WIC, breastfeeding support, prenatal care coordination, registered dietitian services, and health checks. They aim to empower families to make informed health choices.

Mission

Nutrition And Health Associates is dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle through education, nutrition and health services, and community resources.