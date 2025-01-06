About

O5 SAVES LIVES, founded in 2023, is committed to building an international network of Black-led communities that are fully self-determined, self-sufficient, and collectively in control. Their mission is to restore self-determination through the 5 essentials of survival.

Mission

5 Saves Lives is committed to building an international network of Black-led communities that are fully self-determined, self-sufficient, and collectively in control. They envision a world where Black communities thrive, free from systemic barriers.