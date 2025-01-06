O5 Saves Lives
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Take 5 to Save Lives
A public awareness campaign promoting suicide prevention through five action steps: Learn, Know, Do, Talk, and Share.
Founded in
2023
EIN
932833517
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
1682 CHOTEAU CIR GRAPEVINE, Texas 76051-2749 United States
Website
www.05saveslives.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
O5 SAVES LIVES, founded in 2023, is committed to building an international network of Black-led communities that are fully self-determined, self-sufficient, and collectively in control. Their mission is to restore self-determination through the 5 essentials of survival.
Mission
5 Saves Lives is committed to building an international network of Black-led communities that are fully self-determined, self-sufficient, and collectively in control. They envision a world where Black communities thrive, free from systemic barriers.
