About

Oahu Country Club, founded in 1906, is a prestigious member-only golf club located in Honolulu. Its mission is to provide golf and social facilities to a family-oriented membership, upholding club traditions through quality services and sound financial policies. It is one of Hawaii's oldest private clubs.

Mission

Oahu Country Club offers a welcoming space for members in Honolulu, Hawaii to connect, relax, and enjoy quality amenities in a beautiful setting.