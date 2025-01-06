Oahu Country Club
Oahu Country Club
Oahu Country Club
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Golf Amenities
Oahu Country Club offers competitive merchandise pricing, a driving range, and short game practice areas for chipping, pitching, and putting for golf enthusiasts.
Oahu Country Club
Founded in
1942
EIN
990050650
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Community Support
Address
150 COUNTRY CLUB RD HONOLULU, Hawaii 96817-1409 United States
Website
www.oahucountryclub.com
Phone
(808)-595-6331
Email address
-
Oahu Country Club, founded in 1906, is a prestigious member-only golf club located in Honolulu. Its mission is to provide golf and social facilities to a family-oriented membership, upholding club traditions through quality services and sound financial policies. It is one of Hawaii's oldest private clubs.
Oahu Country Club offers a welcoming space for members in Honolulu, Hawaii to connect, relax, and enjoy quality amenities in a beautiful setting.
City
State
