Oakland Childrens Fairyland

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Children's Theatre

Live performances that bring classic stories to life on stage.

‍

Field Trips

Discounted admission for classrooms and community groups to explore Fairyland's storybook sets and enjoy puppet shows.

‍

Puppet Education

Workshops and performances that use puppetry to teach children about storytelling and emotional learning.

‍

Summer Day Camp

A fun and educational summer program for kids to engage in creative play and learning.

‍