Oakland Childrens Fairyland
Donate to
Oakland Childrens Fairyland
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oakland Childrens Fairyland
Shop to support
Oakland Childrens Fairyland
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oakland Childrens Fairyland
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Theatre
Live performances that bring classic stories to life on stage.
Field Trips
Discounted admission for classrooms and community groups to explore Fairyland's storybook sets and enjoy puppet shows.
Puppet Education
Workshops and performances that use puppetry to teach children about storytelling and emotional learning.
Summer Day Camp
A fun and educational summer program for kids to engage in creative play and learning.
About
Oakland Childrens Fairyland
Founded in
1995
EIN
943209054
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
699 BELLEVUE AVE OAKLAND, California 94610-5055 United States
Website
fairyland.org
Phone
(510)-452-2259
Email address
About
Oakland Children's Fairyland, founded in 1950, is a cherished storybook theme park on the shores of Lake Merritt. As one of America's first themed parks designed for young children, it offers a magical world where kids can create, imagine, play, and learn through storybook sets, rides, and animals. The park provides a safe, family-centered environment and affordable performing arts education.
Mission
Children's Fairyland sparks imagination and a desire to learn by bringing stories to life through immersive experiences.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: