Oakland Methodist Foundation
Oakland Methodist Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Oakland Methodist Foundation
Oakland Methodist Foundation
Oakland Methodist Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Outreach Assistance Fund
Provides grants to small local nonprofits, up to $2,000 quarterly, to support their work in the community.
About
Oakland Methodist Foundation
Founded in
1963
EIN
946079707
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1255 1ST AVE OAKLAND, California 94606-2220 United States
Website
oaklandmethodistfoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Oakland Methodist Foundation, established in 1963, supports the mission and ministry of the United Methodist Church. It provides grants to Lake Merritt United Methodist Church and other charitable organizations, contributing to community and church-related activities in Oakland for over 70 years. The foundation's Community Outreach Assistance Fund offers grants to small local nonprofits.
Mission
The Oakland Methodist Foundation provides supportive grants to Lake Merritt United Methodist Church and other charitable organizations in the East Bay.
City
State
