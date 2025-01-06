About

The Oakland Methodist Foundation, established in 1963, supports the mission and ministry of the United Methodist Church. It provides grants to Lake Merritt United Methodist Church and other charitable organizations, contributing to community and church-related activities in Oakland for over 70 years. The foundation's Community Outreach Assistance Fund offers grants to small local nonprofits.

Mission

The Oakland Methodist Foundation provides supportive grants to Lake Merritt United Methodist Church and other charitable organizations in the East Bay.