Oaks International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Woodlands Camp
Summer camp for girls aged 8-14 in Co. Wicklow, Ireland.
Moo Camp
Summer camp for girls aged 8-12 in Montreux, Switzerland.
Swiss Camp
Summer camp for girls aged 13-15 in Montreux, Switzerland.
Kilcroney Castle Camp
Summer camp for boys aged 9-14 in Co. Wicklow, Ireland.
About
Oaks International
Founded in
2024
EIN
933624439
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
731 CHAPEL HILLS DR COLORADO SPGS, Colorado 80920-3949 United States
Website
oaksintl.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Oaks International, founded in 2024 and based in Colorado Springs, proclaims Christ and multiplies disciplemakers. Rooted in Isaiah 61:3, they aim to raise up "oaks of righteousness" for the glory of God and the joy of all nations through collegiate and military ministries.
Mission
Oaks International's mission is to proclaim Christ and multiply disciplemakers for the glory of God and the joy of all nations.
City
State
What $2,100 could fund instead: