About

Oaks International, founded in 2024 and based in Colorado Springs, proclaims Christ and multiplies disciplemakers. Rooted in Isaiah 61:3, they aim to raise up "oaks of righteousness" for the glory of God and the joy of all nations through collegiate and military ministries.

Mission

Oaks International's mission is to proclaim Christ and multiply disciplemakers for the glory of God and the joy of all nations.