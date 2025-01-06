Oakville Presbyterian Church
Donate to
Oakville Presbyterian Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Oakville Presbyterian Church
Shop to support
Oakville Presbyterian Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Oakville Presbyterian Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Senior Lunch Program
Provides lunch and fellowship opportunities for senior citizens in the community.
Scholarship Program
Offers scholarships to support students in their educational pursuits.
Christian Education
Provides educational opportunities for all ages, emphasizing scripture.
About
Oakville Presbyterian Church
Founded in
1982
EIN
930560660
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
29970 CHURCH DR SHEDD, Oregon 97377-9725 United States
Website
oakvillechurch.org
Phone
(541)-758-0647
Email address
About
Mission
Oakville Presbyterian Church is a community that follows Jesus, creates disciples, and serves God's kingdom. We invite you to experience this community of faith for yourself!
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: