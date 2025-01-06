About

OB One Church in San Diego is a Christian community that welcomes everyone. With services in English and Portuguese, they aim to help people connect with God, find freedom, discover their purpose, and make a difference. They offer Sunday services at 8:30 am and 10 am, plus a Portuguese service at 11:30 am.

Mission

The church's mission focuses on helping people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference in their lives and the lives of others.