Ob One Church
Donate to
Ob One Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Ob One Church
Shop to support
Ob One Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Ob One Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Services
Engaging messages based on the Bible in a welcoming environment. Services at 8:30 & 10 am.
OB One Kids
Comprehensive children's program for infants to 5th grade during the 10 am service.
Worship Ministry
Training and empowerment to use artistic gifts for ministry.
About
Ob One Church
Founded in
1955
EIN
956005972
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
4790 SANTA MONICA AVE SAN DIEGO, California 92107-2209 United States
Website
ob1church.com
Phone
(619)-223-7187
Email address
About
OB One Church in San Diego is a Christian community that welcomes everyone. With services in English and Portuguese, they aim to help people connect with God, find freedom, discover their purpose, and make a difference. They offer Sunday services at 8:30 am and 10 am, plus a Portuguese service at 11:30 am.
Mission
The church's mission focuses on helping people know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference in their lives and the lives of others.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: