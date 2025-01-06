Oconee County Sheriffs Office Foundation
Oconee County Sheriffs Office Foundation
Oconee County Sheriffs Office Foundation
Oconee County Sheriffs Office Foundation
Oconee County Sheriffs Office Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Supporting Local Law Enforcement
Provides support to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office by funding equipment purchases and personnel training, ensuring they have the resources to keep the community safe.
Oconee County Sheriffs Office Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
923986237
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1720 EPPS BRIDGE PKWY STE 108 NO397 ATHENS, Georgia 30606-6131 United States
Website
www.ocsof.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office Foundation supports local law enforcement in Oconee County, GA. It assists the Sheriff's Office in recruiting, retaining, training, and equipping personnel to ensure the safety of families, homes, and businesses.
Mission
OCONEE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FOUNDATION INC strengthens law enforcement efforts in Oconee County, fostering a safer community through support and partnership.
What $2,100 could fund instead: